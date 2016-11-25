Echoes of the past: Are these youngsters still playing tennis?

Looking back to almost 60 years ago living on Stoney Lane estate and like most other lads from that time we used to play football in the street. We would put down a couple of pullovers for goal posts. In the summer it was a game of cricket behind the Stoney Lane shops using the council garage gable end to chalk the wickets on.

Like me I am sure there will be lads who were not that hot when it came to football and cricket. When it came down to team selection we all lined up against the back wall of the shops and the two best players picked alternately the members for their team. Were you always one of those who were left at the end ? - I know the feeling. It was almost down to the toss of a coin which side you would be playing on or which side was lumbered with you as they might have seen it.

But for this 1995 tennis team that situation never happened. These six young tennis players were the proud members of the Rastrick Tennis Junior ‘A’ Team. The members are left to right; Adam Bowater, Henrietta Briscoe, John Turner, Abigail Mason, Catherine Mason and Mark Kirton.

If they are still in Brighouse I wonder if they are still playing ?