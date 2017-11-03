Echoes of the past: A Christmas conundrum

Well, the countdown is now definitely on for Christmas with many shops already displaying things for those early shoppers for presents.

Best laid plans for the festive season often don’t work out as they should and I am sure many readers will have their own nightmare stories.

My own can relate to a Christmas dinner I offered to make as Mrs H was ill and rather than let family down I offered, no I insisted that I would make it. I have to take my hat off to all you ladies who can prepare a Christmas dinner for several or even more guests and not only is everything ready at the same time but it also piping hot.

The year I offered to make the Christmas dinner it ended up where the only thing that was warm, well, almost hot was the soup course. The rest was a load of rubbish but no one complained, well at least not to my face. That was the first and last time I attempted a Christmas dinner. If Mrs H is ill again on Christmas day I will cancel the turkey dinner and play safe with my usual speciality ‘grilled bread and beans’, that never fails.

How many will own up and admit they bought a bargain of a turkey and then you were heard bragging the pub that it was a whopper? Just one problem when you finally got it home - it was too big to go in the oven.

But what about this week’s featured photograph at the Globe Inn at Rastrick. Hmm, I think someone got the measurements wrong for the Christmas tree. This one won’t even go through the door, let alone stand inside next to the bar.