Country cottage in Rastrick

A truly delightful corner cottage set in landscaped gardens with parking for several cars. Located in a quiet location on the fringe of Rastrick, this unique four bedroom family home offers a wealth of charm and character, enjoying all the attributes of modern living.

The deceptively spacious accommodation comprises of: entrance lobby, dining kitchen, spacious beamed lounge with feature wood burning stove with stone hearth and a modern multi light pin spot centre light, conservatory, inner landing, three bedrooms (master with en-suite shower room), second floor bedroom four and a utility room and storage room in the basement.

The large family dining kitchen is fitted with cream high gloss units with complementary cream granite worktops and a matching central island inset with a Belfast sink and dishwasher. The kitchen has a feature range style cooker with fume canopy, integrated fridge, freezer and washing machine. Also with exposed brick walls, a beamed ceiling and a feature fireplace with exposed stone head and wood burning stove.

Price: £227,500

Agent: www.benjaminfitzpatrick.co.uk