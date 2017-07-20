Charming Grade II listed barn conversion

A delightful stone built semi-detached barn conversion situated within a small hamlet of similar properties.

The Grade II listed property has been tastefully and sympathetically renovated and benefits from gas central heating and double glazing.

The property has quality appointments throughout including a bespoke fitted kitchen and a modern house bathroom.

Comprising on the ground floor: feature arched glazed entrance hall, very spacious lounge and bespoke fitted dining kitchen. To the first floor: landing, three generous bedrooms and a modern house bathroom.

Externally the property benefits from well-planned gardens of good proportions. There is a large paved parking and patio area to the front, and additional parking to the rear.

Birchencliffe is ideally located for ease of access to the M62 motorway and the towns of Huddersfield, Halifax and Brighouse are on easily accessible bus routes.

Viewing is highly recommended by the agent to appreciate the qualities of this charming home.