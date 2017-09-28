Ashgrove Country Park luxury waterside lodges

Ashgrove has an intriguing history of ghostly apparitions dating back to the early part of the 20th century, commonly believed to be the spirit of Lieutenant Geoffrey Otho Charles Edwards who was born in the original Stoney Royd House in 1876, now known as Ash Grove, but was unfortunately killed in action in 1916.

Ash Grove was listed as a Grade II ‘building of special architectural interest’ in 1983, although allowed to fall into disrepair and became terribly derelict during this period. Bought by Paul Cockroft in 1994 he set about to transform the house and grounds. The early phases of the country park transformation was the development of apartments in the original house. Planning has been gained for the development of the country park which includes the recently completed development of ten 21st century cottages. There is consent for 18 waterside lodges, six are built or under construction, with outstanding views over the lakes and canal. The lodges have been completed to luxury standard with modern appointments throughout.

Cash buyers only.